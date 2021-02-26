Cobb 4-H staff is hosting its annual plant sale to raise funds for 4-H youth development, programming, supplies and scholarships.
The quote “To Plant a Garden is to Believe in Tomorrow” by Audrey Hepburn is this year's plant sale theme. Not only is gardening therapeutic, but many of the plants offered will get one's yard ready for spring by adding color and vibrancy.
Plant sale pre-orders are being accepted through March 5 at the UGA-Cobb Extension Office. There are limited quantities of all varieties. Plants are sold on a first come, first serve basis. Participants can pre-order by stopping by the Extension Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and placing an order in person with a Visa, MasterCard or Discover Card, cash, check or money order.
Participants can also mail their plant sale order form with a check or money order to: 678 South Cobb Drive, Suite 200, Marietta, GA 30060. All checks need to be made payable to Cobb Extension/4-H.
The plant sale pick up will be held March 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jim Miller Park covered arena.
For more information, call 770-528-4070.
