Beginning Nov. 8, online pass sales will be available through Recreation.gov for visitors wishing to purchase an online digital pass for use at either the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area or Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.
For both parks, the website will carry daily, park-specific annual and America the Beautiful interagency annual passes. The website is a reservation system utilized by many federal sites for pass sales, camping permits, special tours, tickets and other recreational activities.
Visitors to both parks have the option to purchase an online digital pass or to purchase a hard-copy pass at each respective Visitor Center.
The daily pass, offered for each park, is a $5 day-specific pass. If purchasing this pass online, visitors have the ability to pick the date they plan to enter the park.
The park-specific annual pass for both parks is valid for 12 months from the time of purchase. The annual pass at each park is a $40 pass. These passes are not interchangeable between the two parks.
The America the Beautiful interagency pass is an $80 annual pass, valid for 12 months from the time of purchase. It is applicable at all federal entities across the county that charge an entrance fee, such as the U.S. Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management and Army Corps of Engineers.
Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield is implementing a new per-vehicle entrance fee beginning Nov. 13. Visitors have the option to purchase an online digital pass through Recreation.gov or come into the Visitor Center at 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive to purchase a hard copy pass.
While sales for the digital passes will begin Nov. 8, sales for the hard copy passes at the Visitor Center will begin on Nov. 13. Visitors are encouraged to find a parking spot before entering the park if making a pass purchase inside the Visitor Center. Pass sales inside the building will be credit card only. The entrance fee is not a parking fee. Parking is not guaranteed.
The Chattahoochee River National Recreation has had a fee program in place for over 20 years. Pass purchase options include the online pass purchase, payment by automated fee machines and in their Visitor Center, 1978 Island Ford Parkway in Sandy Springs.
Both parks will conduct compliance checks at all of its parking lots at various times throughout the day and evening. Park staff will check for hard copy passes on dashboards of cars or for valid vehicle license plate numbers registered on recreation.gov
For more information about the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, visit www.nps.gov/chat or call 678-538-1200.
For more information about Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, visit www.nps.gov/kemo or call 770-427-4686.
