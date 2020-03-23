In response to school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, the daily hours for availability of TutorATL’s online tutors has expanded to cover 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Cobb County Public Library offers TutorATL for free to K-12 students with regular Cobb library cards and through Library PASS accounts. Powered by Tutor.com, TutorATL is a service of ATL PBA and is made possible by the support of the Chick-fil-A Foundation.
TutorATL features personalized homework help and expert tutors in more than 50 subjects with bilingual offerings. On-demand access to tutors has doubled with morning and early afternoon sessions added as regular hours for the tutor service are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Atlanta Public Schools and the Fulton County Public Library are also TutorATL partners.
Library PASS (Public Library Access for Student Success) accounts are offered to all Cobb County and Marietta City students. Student numbers are the keys to Library PASS access.
For more information, visit www.tutoratl.org. To explore the Cobb library’s student resources, visit www.cobbcat.org/students.
