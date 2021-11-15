Residents can shop several local stores and join in a book discussion as part of Powder Springs’ inaugural "One Book - One City" campaign on Nov. 27 during the traditional “Small Business Saturday.”
The day gets underway at 10 a.m., where most downtown businesses open. There will also be three food trucks in downtown opening at noon. Smith’s Gourmet Creations and RBG Cafe will be on Marietta Street, while Plant-Based Snob will be stationed behind Rooted Trading Co.
Karaoke Maxx will be set up on Marietta Street at 1 p.m. to give participants a chance to sing their favorite songs.
The first book discussion on the young adult novel “Why We Fly," by Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal, will take place between The Book Worm Bookstore and Rooted from 2 to 3 p.m. “Why We Fly” is the first book in Powder Springs’ "One Book - One City” effort to bring the community closer through literacy. This will also be an opportunity to learn more about the campaign. There is still time to participate before the book signing scheduled for Dec. 10.
Other businesses that will be open throughout the day include The Fancy Peacock Salon, Hand-Me-Up’s Consignment, Liz By Design Photography, Marilyn’s Salon and Pear Tree Home.Florist.Gifts, as well as restaurants Nibbles Kitchen and Bar, Suga’s Pimento Cheeses and Sweet Southern Coffee and Dessert.
Marietta Street between Oakview Drive/Lewis Road and Pineview/Murray Avenue will be closed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
