Celebrated sports artist Steven Lester will be featured at an Olympic-themed exhibition at the RobertKent Galleries, 85 Church Street in Marietta.
Lester will be present at the free opening ceremony on Friday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The show includes 13 narrative paintings of untold or under told Olympic stories. One of his newest featured paintings is of Team USA gymnast and rising star Brody Malone, a Georgia resident who trained in Cartersville.
Lester was invited to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo to present an exhibition of his Olympic-themed paintings on a global stage. Due to the pandemic and international travel restrictions, his Tokyo exhibit is postponed until 2022 and his work is now being featured locally.
An Atlanta native living in Cherokee County, Lester was also selected as the 2019 International “Sports Artist of the Year” by the U.S. Sports
Academy and the American Sports Art Museum and Archives.
For more information, visit www.stevenlesterartstudios.com, robertkentgalleries.com or call 770-630-7193.
