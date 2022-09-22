Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, will have the following interpretive programs in October:
- Museum Tours every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1:30 p.m.
- Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. will be The Importance of NPS Battlefields. With over 419 sites, the National Park Service preserves many different facets of the country’s rich history. In this short talk, a ranger will focus on the importance of National Battlefields and how they are preserved.
- Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. will be The Guided Assault Trail Hike. This Ranger-led guided hike will put one in the footsteps of the Union soldiers, re-tracing their charge against the Confederate trenches at Cheatham Hill. The hike begins at the Activity Area 3 parking lot.
- Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. will be Life of a Soldier. Life for the infantry soldier of the Atlanta Campaign was less than ideal. Long marches, poor health conditions and at times constant fighting made it one of the hardest jobs in the military. Participants can join this interactive Ranger program that will take them into the life of these men.
- Oct. 9 at 11 a.m., noon, 2 and 3 p.m. will be Artillery Demonstrations. Artillery was a vital component to the operations of both armies during the Atlanta Campaign and played a key role in several engagements during the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. Participants can learn a little about Civil War artillery and see the living historians fire one in person.
- Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. will be Memorial Field Walk. This history talk will begin at the Visitor Center. The Ranger will take participants to several points that were crucial during the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain and the demonstration made to the north of the Confederate line. Participants will see rebel earthworks and hear accounts from men that took part in that fateful feint attack.
- Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. will be the Cheatham Hill Walk. This short history walk to the Illinois Monument will detail some of the major action of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. The ranger will guide participants along the Confederate defensive works and end the talk with the Union attack. The walk begins at the Cheatham Hill parking lot.
- Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be Three Rivers Fife and Drum. Music was a major fixture during the Civil War. Among the instruments and arrangements of the time, the fife and drum combination was one of the more popular. Participants can join Three Rivers Fife and Drum as they demonstrate popular Civil War music.
- Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. will be “A Week With Lincoln” Lecture. Join author Steve Norder as he discusses talks about the president's first visit to Hampton Roads. This focuses on how other's saw him, what he did, what he said and how he reacted to the events prompted by his suggestions and polite requests as commander in chief of the military.
- Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. will be the Guided Mountaintop Hike. Participants can join a Ranger-guided hike to the summit of Big Kennesaw Mountain and explore the history of the area from pre-history to today. The climb is moderately-difficult, so wear sturdy shoes and bring plenty of water.
For more information, contact the Visitor Center at 770-427-4686, ext. 0 or visit www.nps.gov/kemo.
