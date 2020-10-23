The Art Station, 2050 Kennesaw Due West Road NW in Kennesaw, is looking for photographers to showcase in their upcoming digital gallery, celebrating the lives and journeys of veterans.
Oct. 30 is the deadline for submissions. The online gallery will run from Nov. 2-13. Photographs displayed will be of veterans or taken by veterans.
Participants can submit up to four photos. The number of images displayed will depend on acceptance and available space.
To receive an application, email artstationcobb@gmail.com or call 770-514-5930.
