Smyrna-based NW Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity will celebrate its 34th birthday with a fundraiser on May 3 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Top Golf Midtown, 1600 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta.
Tickets include an amateur golf tournament for all ages and all skill levels, instruction from Top Golf pros, an All-American buffet with non-alcoholic beverages and prizes. Advance ticket prices are $100 for golf and buffet or $50 for spectator and buffet. Tickets will be 10% higher at the door.
In the 34 years since its founding, NW Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity has built, renovated or repaired 512 homes in its service area - Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties.
For more information, visit https://nwmetroatlantahabitat.org/topgolf/tickets.
