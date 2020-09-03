Smyrna-based NW Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity began its second home build of the year on Bowdon Street in Austell thanks to sponsors Assurant, Citi, Nissan and Publix.
This is the 19th annual home build with the Habitat of NW Metro Atlanta chapter supported by the Assurant Foundation.
Due to COVID restrictions, the build site will have no volunteers and the home will be exclusively built by skilled workers who work with the affiliate on a part-time basis.
The house is being built for the Fuller family. Ms. Fuller, a full-time bus driver, is a single mother of a 15- and 19-year-old.
For more information, visit www.habitatnwma.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.