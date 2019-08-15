The NOWAMOM Fall Kids Consignment Sale will be Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sandy Plains Baptist Church, 2825 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
The event will feature clothing for preemies through teen sizes, winter coats, shoes, strollers, cribs, toys, books, outdoor toys, sporting goods and bikes. All items are priced individually.
The sale is presented by Northwest Atlanta Moms of Multiples, a non-profit support group for mothers raising twins, triplets or more. Shoppers do not need to be a mother of multiples to shop or consign with the group.
For more information, visit www.nowamomsale.org or http://www.nowamom.org/consignment-sale.
