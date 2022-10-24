Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, will have the following interpretive programs in October:
- Museum Tours every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2 p.m.
- Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. will be the Pigeon Hill Hike. This Ranger-led hike will describe the futile Union assault and the Confederate defense of Pigeon Hill. Participants will meet at the Pigeon Hill parking area and will go up the rocky slope. The hike is moderate, so bring good shoes and plenty of water.
- Nov. 12 at 11 a.m., noon, 2 and 3 p.m. will be Artillery Demonstrations. Artillery was a vital component to the operations of both armies during the Atlanta Campaign and played a key role in several engagements during the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. Participants can learn a little about Civil War artillery and see the living historians fire one in person.
- Nov. 13 at 11 a.m., noon, 2 and 3 p.m. will be Infantry Demonstrations. Participants can see living history volunteers and Rangers set up camp right next to the Visitor Center and
- live life for a day as Civil War infantryman. Rifle firings will occur at the specified times. They will also go over basic drill, school of the soldier, arms and accoutrements and even food and disease.
- Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. will be Sharpshooters of the Civil War. Before there were specialized snipers in the military, sharpshooters made their mark on the battlefield. Participants can join a Ranger on this short talk/walk on the history of this branch of the military and its role in the American Civil War.
- Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. will be Life of a Soldier. Life for the average Civil War soldier was anything but easy. Long marches, bad food and terrible battlefield conditions made this a rough life for the young men in the Union and Confederate armies. This short and interactive Ranger program details the lives of these soldiers during the Atlanta Campaign.
- Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. will be the Western & Atlantic Railroad Talk. This history talk will discuss the major railroad central to the Atlanta Campaign. Being utilized by both sides, the Western & Atlantic Railroad was a major lifeline and transportation artery. This talk will be held in the park’s Education Center located in the Visitor Center.
- Nov. 27 at 11 a.m. will be the Guided Mountaintop Hike. This Ranger-led hike will take participants roughly 1-mile up to the peak of Big Kennesaw Mountain. Along the way, participants can learn about the flora/fauna of the area and the history that shapes us from pre-history, through Civil War and on to today. The hike is semi-strenuous so bring water and good shoes.
For more information, contact the Visitor Center at 770-427-4686, ext. 0 or visit www.nps.gov/kemo.
