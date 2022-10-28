It is the season for giving at The Battery Atlanta with events to keep families cozy and delighted throughout November.
- Tuesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the Plaza Green will be the Pure Barre Pop Up Series. Participants can energize their week with a total body workout. As part of the Wellness Series at The Battery Atlanta, this free event is open to all ages to improve strength, agility and flexibility on the Plaza Green. Participants are required to bring a mat and encouraged to bring water. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pure-barre-pop-up-series-tickets-449775489597.
- The Xfinity Movie Series will take place on the Plaza Green. Participants can gather under the stars to watch film-favorites with family and friends. Participants are encouraged to bring their own seating. The schedule will be Shrek on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m., Pitch Perfect on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., Back to the Future on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. and The Grinch on Nov. 26 following the Tree Lighting. For more information, visit https://batteryatl.com/events-calendar/.
- The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Nov. 5 at 8 a.m. Participants are invited to add a flower to the fight during The Battery Atlanta’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Held annually in more than 600 communities across the nation, this event will fundraise for Alzheimer’s care support and research. The fundraiser calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the walk. Register at https://bit.ly/3sFtwPp.
- The Georgia Veteran’s Day Parade will be Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. The 41st Annual Georgia Veteran’s Day Parade will take place at The Battery Atlanta. For more information, visit https://www.georgiaveteransday.org/parade.
- The Cobb County Public Safety Foundation 5K will be Nov. 19 at 8:30 a.m. Participants can run, jog or walk to support Cobb County First Responders at the Cobb County Public Safety Foundation 5K, hosted at The Battery Atlanta. Kids can enjoy a Kid’s Fun Dash with The Atlanta Braves mascot, Blooper. Runners must register by Nov. 2 at https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Atlanta/CobbCountyPublicSafetyFoundation5K.
- The Tree Lighting presented by Wellstar will be Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m. The Tree Lighting festivities will usher in the holiday season. Mark Owens and Blooper will help track Santa as he gets closer and closer to light the tree on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage. During the event, participants can enjoy entertainment from A-Town A-List. Immediately following the event, will be the showing of “The Grinch” on the Georgia Power Pavilion big screen.
- The Battery Atlanta Walking Trail presented by Wellstar. A brisk walk can curb cravings, reduce stress and offer a healthy way to catch up with friends and family. Participants are encouraged to get out and get active on the 1.5-mile loop circling the campus.
- Santa’s Post Office presented by Truist will be Nov. 25-Dec. 24. Santa Claus is once again setting up shop at his Post Office in The Battery Atlanta. From Nov. 25 to Saturday, Dec. 24, Santa will continue the time-honored tradition of greeting local children. Santa will set up shop every Friday through Sunday in the Community Corner presented by Truist, located at the corner of Power Alley and Battery Avenue. Participants are invited to bring their handwritten letters to Santa – postage not required – in person at his official Atlanta outpost. Santa’s helpers will take care of the rest. Truist will have additional activities, photo ops and giveaways for the whole family. Instead of a professional photographer, this free opportunity allows parents/guardians to take their own photos of their children interacting with Santa as he listens to their wish lists. As needed, Santa’s Post Office can also be a contactless experience.
Coca-Cola Roxy Events
Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta continues to bring fans a lineup of their favorite performers throughout the month.
The schedule is We The Kingdom on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m., Yung Gravy & BBNO$ on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m., Turnstile with Snail Mail + Special Guest on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m., The Last Waltz Tour on Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. and Trinity of Terror: Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills and Black Veil Brides on Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.livenation.com/venue/KovZ917ACc7/coca-cola-roxy-events#events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.