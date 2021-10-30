Kennesaw State University will have the following arts programs in November.
Dance
♦ Nov. 12-13 at 8 p.m. will be Forces of Grace in the Marietta Dance Theater. The event features four original dance works, including two works by KSU Dance Faculty members Andrea Knowlton and Artistic Director, Lisa K. Lock. Audiences will also be treated to works by Ido Gidron, former dancer with Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company II and the Batsheva Ensemble, and Heath Gill of Terminus Modern Ballet Theater.
Music
Participants can make either a virtual or in-person reservation unless otherwise noted.
♦ Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. will be Colors of Autumn: A Choral Concert featuring KSU Chorale, Women’s Choir and Men’s Ensemble in the Morgan Concert Hall. Conductors are Alison Mann and Leslie J. Blackwell.
♦ Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. will be KSU Wind Ensemble in the Morgan Concert Hall. Conductor is David Kehler.
♦ Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. will be KSU Jazz Ensemble I & KSU Jazz Ensemble II in the Morgan Concert Hall. Directors are Wes Funderburk and Sam Skelton.
♦ Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. will be KSU Wind Symphony in the Morgan Concert Hall. Conductor is Debra Traficante.
♦ Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. will be “Kristallnacht Commemoration” featuring “Fugitive Footsteps” by KSU Composer-in-residence Laurence Sherr in the Morgan Concert Hall. The KSU Museum of History and Holocaust Education will be mounting the Fall 2021 exhibit “Words, Music, Memory: (Re)Presenting Voices of the Holocaust.” The KSU Chamber Singers concert commemorating Kristallnacht, will serve as bookends to the exhibit. The exhibit will focus on poetry and diary excerpts that document the lived experiences of people who did not survive the Holocaust but whose words live on through preservation, musical composition, and performance.
♦ Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. will be KSU Brass Ensembles in the Morgan Concert Hall. Director is Dr. Douglas Lindsey.
♦ Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. will be the KSU University Band & Philharmonic Orchestra in the Morgan Concert Hall.
♦ Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. will be KSU Jazz Guitar & KSU Vocal Jazz featuring solos and duets in the Morgan Concert Hall.
♦ Nov. 17 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. will be KSU Mixed Chamber Performances in the Morgan Concert Hall.
♦ Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. will be KSU Opera Theater in the Morgan Concert Hall. Director is Eileen Moremen.
♦ Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. will be KSU Gospel Choir in the Morgan Concert Hall. Director is Dr. Oral Moses.
♦ Nov. 29 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. will be KSU Jazz Combos in the Morgan Concert Hall.
Theater
♦ Nov. 12-13 at 8 p.m. will be K.I.S.S. Improv Showcase in teh Stillwell Theater. Cost is $5. KSU’s resident improv ensemble will create performances on the fly. This event may not be suitable for audiences under the age of 16.
♦ Nov. 16-18 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 and 8 p.m. will be The Spitfire Grill in the Onyx Theater. Based on the film by Lee David Zlotoff. Directed by Timothy Ellis. Music direction by Amanda Wansa Morgan. A parolee arrives in a small Wisconsin town and struggles to find her place in a community of troubled souls who gather at a run-down diner. Her presence sparks re-connections and reconciliations that bring the community together. In-Person only event.
Research Events
♦ Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. will be the Faculty Research in the Arts Colloquium in the Stillwell Theater. Free. Join KSU professors from the College of the Arts as they share their scholarship and research expertise.
♦ Nov. 30 at 3 p.m. will be Student Research in Progress via ArtsKSU Virtual. Free. KSU undergraduate students will share updates on their research activities in this virtual event featuring the School of Art and Design, Department of Dance, Bailey School of Music, and the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies.
For more information and to make reservations, visit arts.kennesaw.edu/concerts-and-events/index.php.
