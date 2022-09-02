Noshfest returns for its tenth year this weekend to celebrate Jewish culture through food, music and other offerings. The event will take place Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Temple Kol Emeth, 1415 Old Canton Road.
After a two-year hiatus, Noshfest returns this Labor Day weekend for its 10th installment.
The festival all about Jewish food and culture will take place Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5 in the parking lot of Temple Kol Emeth at 1415 Old Canton Road. Event hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and admission is two canned goods per family, which the temple will donate to MUST Ministries, according to the event's website.
Noshfest will host vendors offering an array of different food items and products. Food vendors include Alumni Cookie Dough, Shish Kabob Mediterranean Grill, Biscuits n Brunch, Bagelicious, Aunt Zesty's Lemonade and Ira Lane Coffee. The Marietta Diner will also offer potato latkes and matzah ball soup.
Noshfest has its own slate of offerings from local chefs, including traditional dishes like noodle kugel and cheese blintzes in addition to staples like pastrami on rye and Hebrew National hot dogs. Sweets offered include black and white cookies and hamentashen, the triangular cookies filled with fruit or chocolate commonly eaten during the Jewish holiday of Purim.
Food items will range in cost from $1 to $5.
Beyond food, vendors selling everything from books to essential oils will be in attendance, and there will be live music on both days and a kids zone with inflatables, face painting and games.
Temple Kol Emeth will also offer tours of its sanctuary from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.
