The Northwest Georgia Heart Walk and 5K Heart Run will be Saturday at 8 a.m. in Marietta Square.
Nearly 1 million people walk each year to help cure heart disease and stroke. The Heart Walk and Run is among 300 events being held in communities across the nation.
Individuals and teams can register online at www.metroatlantaheartwalk.org.
