NorthStar Church will celebrate its 25th anniversary with its services Sunday on its campus on Blue Springs Road in Kennesaw.
The church will welcome back some special guests and former staff members, gathering together in its Compass venue to celebrate during the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services.
NorthStar Church launched on Jan. 5, 1997, with Founding Pastor Dr. Ike Reighard leading the charge along with seven full-time staff members. For that very first worship service, 365 people gathered at the Days Inn Conference Center off Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, a venue which no longer exists.
The congregation quickly outgrew the venue, and was forced to find another location to accommodate the increasing numbers. The Theater at North Cobb High School became the home for the church from February 1997 to November 2000, with a short summer stint at Vaughan Elementary School while the NCHS Theater was refurbished.
Today, the church remains a stone’s throw from North Cobb High School, a visible reminder of its early days.
In concert with its 25th anniversary, NorthStar is launching “25 Days of Giving,” an endeavor which once again puts others at the center of its month-long celebration.
Between Sunday and Feb. 2, NorthStar Church will invest more than $120,000 to support other churches, schools, first responders, people who work in the service industry and college students. The congregation will also participate in its own giving campaign through acts of kindness, such as sending words of encouragement to the elderly, providing gift cards to postal and sanitation workers, and recognizing difference-makers in a variety of ways.
