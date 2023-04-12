Dave DuVal, center, leads the parade through the ramps inside Truist Park before taking the field before the Atlanta Braves game Tuesday night, April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. The parade was part of the 2023 Northside Hospital Cancer Survivor Celebration.
Forsyth Central High School teacher Dave DuVal, center, a survivor of throat cancer, prepares to lead a pregame parade as part of the Northside Hospital Cancer Survivor Celebration on Tuesday night, April 11, 2023, at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Cancer survivor Dave DuVal, second from right, was interviewed as part of the Northside Hospital Cancer Survivor Celebration, and the video was shown during a pregame celebration Tuesday night, April 11, 2023, at Truist Park in Atlanta. At far right is Kymberly Duncan, survivorship coordinator for the Northside Hospital Cancer Institute, and second from left is Patti Owen, director of oncology services. Interviewing them is Lauren Hoffman, at left.
Dave DuVal, center, leads the parade through the ramps inside Truist Park before taking the field before the Atlanta Braves game Tuesday night, April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. The parade was part of the 2023 Northside Hospital Cancer Survivor Celebration.
David Clemons/Special
Dave DuVal, center, leads the parade through the ramps inside Truist Park before taking the field before the Atlanta Braves game Tuesday night, April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. The parade was part of the 2023 Northside Hospital Cancer Survivor Celebration.
David Clemons/Special
Forsyth Central High School teacher Dave DuVal, center, a survivor of throat cancer, prepares to lead a pregame parade as part of the Northside Hospital Cancer Survivor Celebration on Tuesday night, April 11, 2023, at Truist Park in Atlanta.
David Clemons/Special
Cancer survivors had a chance to take part in a pregame parade Tuesday night, April 11, 2023, at Truist Park in Atlanta. It was part of the 2023 Northside Hospital Cancer Survivor Celebration.
David Clemons/Special
Cancer survivors had a chance to take part in a pregame parade Tuesday night, April 11, 2023, at Truist Park in Atlanta. It was part of the 2023 Northside Hospital Cancer Survivor Celebration.
David Clemons/Special
Cancer survivor Dave DuVal, second from right, was interviewed as part of the Northside Hospital Cancer Survivor Celebration, and the video was shown during a pregame celebration Tuesday night, April 11, 2023, at Truist Park in Atlanta. At far right is Kymberly Duncan, survivorship coordinator for the Northside Hospital Cancer Institute, and second from left is Patti Owen, director of oncology services. Interviewing them is Lauren Hoffman, at left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.