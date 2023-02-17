The 14th annual Northeast Cobb Community Egg Drop, hosted by Piedmont Church and Cobb County School District, will be April 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sprayberry High School football field/stadium area.
The event, presented by Superior Plumbing and C&S Paving, will feature food, games, a DJ, activities and egg hunts for everyone. Children can marvel as a helicopter drops thousands of eggs onto the school's football field to kick-off the hunt. Admission to the event is free and there is ample parking at the school.
There will be more than 90,000 eggs and candy for the various hunts. The funds raised from the Egg Drop go to support multiple organizations in the community. In 2022, over $10,000 went right back into the community from the event.
The event schedule on the football field is:
11:30 a.m. will have a helicopter drop eggs for the ages three and under egg hunt.
Noon will be the Special Needs Hunt sponsored by C&S Paving.
1:30 p.m. will have a helicopter drops eggs for the ages 4-7 egg hunt.
2 p.m. will be the Special Needs Hunt.
3:30 p.m. will be the ages 8-10 Egg Hunt.
Toddler Hunts will be separate and located in Food Court Area. They will be held at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.
The Food Court is sponsored by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The Kid’s Zone is sponsored by Three-13 Salon. The Ultimate Kid’s Zones are $10 per child for unlimited rides.
There will be free photos with the Easter Bunny from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., presented by ANY PEST.
