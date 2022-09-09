The North Georgia State Fair will return to Jim Miller Park on Sept. 22, celebrating 90 years as a well-known, fall staple.
The fair, presented by Superior Plumbing, had a record number of more than 350,000 attendees last year, returning to the grounds after a hiatus due to the pandemic. But after adding a number of new attractions, events and safety protocols, organizers of the fair expect an even greater turnout this time around.
This year, the family-owned fair presents new attractions such as the "Puppy Pals Dog Show," as seen on America's Got Talent, "The Birdman," which is the nation's largest traveling bird show and other famous acts.
The North Georgia State Fair features a wide variety of local entertainment, more than 40 rides and games, fair foods, two petting zoos and one of the largest carnival midways in the U.S.
"What we sell is family fun," said fair manager Tod Miller said. "We have something for everyone."
Despite the recent inflation surge, Miller said ticket prices will remain the same — $10 for adults and free admission for children ages 10 and under.
Daily specials including Senior Day, Heroes Day and Student Day allow for free fair admission with valid identification. For more details, visit the North Georgia State Fair daily specials page online.
There are also other incentives available for discounted tickets, Miller said. Patrons can visit a local O'Reilly Auto Parts store and receive $5 off their tickets. In addition, MUST Ministries is partnering with the North Georgia State Fair Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 and offering free admission for people who bring 10 canned goods to the fair.
This year, fair directors implemented new policies to increase safety for all attendees. Miller said they added all new midway lighting and state-of-the-art security cameras.
After 6 p.m. each day, no individual under 17-years-old can enter the fair without a parent. There is no fair admission after 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and after 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Additionally, a new clear bag policy is in effect. For more information, visit the North Georgia State Fair website.
Dates & times:
Thursday, Sept. 22: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23: 4 p.m. - midnight
Saturday, Sept. 24: 10 a.m. - midnight
Sunday, Sept. 25: 12:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Monday - Thursday, Sept. 26-Sept. 29: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30: 4 p.m. - midnight
Saturday, Oct. 1: 10 a.m. - midnight
Sunday, Oct. 2: 12:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Price:
$10 admission, free for those 10 years old and younger; $5 parking
Website:
New Attractions:
- The One Wheel Wonder - Wesley Williams: a globally recognized entertainment that keeps audience on the edge of their seat
- Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show, as seen on America's Got Talent
- Rosaire's Royal Racers, a family-owned, national pig racing company that performs daily
- The Birdman World Class Bird Show, the nation’s largest traveling bird show
- American Bull Riders Tour: for two nights, experience one of the most dangerous sports in the world
- Jekyll & Hyde, an extreme thrill ride not for the faint of heart
History:
The 11-day event premiered 100 years ago, in 1921 — one year after Congress amended the U.S. Constitution to ban the sale of alcohol and grant women the right to vote. In other words: a long time ago.
Originally an agricultural affair, there are still vestiges of the fair’s roots such as the petting zoo and flower show. But it has since modernized, and offers fair staples such as the classic rides offered by the Great James H. Drew Exposition.
The operation at-large is being led by an old hand: 30-plus-year fair manager Tod Miller, who started out selling tickets and whose father was fair manager before him. The park is named in Jim Miller's honor.
