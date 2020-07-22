The North Georgia Elder Abuse Task Force works with first responders and communities across North Georgia to monitor and address elder abuse and educate ways to prevent it.
The Task Force was contacted by nursing home residents a few months ago with horror stories about COVID-19 issues within numerous elder assisted and nursing facilities. The Task Force initially turned to partners in law enforcement for advice.
Investigations were started and uncovered that the issues were not criminal in nature, but rather public health confusion and red-tape related to policies not yet created addressing COVID-19. With so much global attention focused on working adults and school aged children’s safety, the elder population residing in care homes had been inadvertently overlooked.
The Task Force turned to Rep. Sharon Cooper for her insight.
Rep. Cooper quickly turned her concerns into action, sought remedies to the serious problems brought to her by the NGEATF and worked on changes to protect elderly victims. She presented the Georgia House of Representatives with recommendations on these new concerns as well as other related matters in the form of House Bill 987.
It was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp and became effective June 30.
The North Georgia Elder Abuse Task Force salutes Rep. Cooper and all of her legislative colleagues who helped make this vital advancement possible.
