Leaders of the North Georgia Conference of The United Methodist Church have released this year’s annual announcement of appointment changes of clergy. Information was shared on April 18, which was Announcement Sunday in the nearly 800 churches of the conference.
Bishop Sue Haupert- and the Conference Cabinet projected 70 appointment changes in the region. Among them are four in the Central West District comprised of Carroll, Cobb, Douglas, Haralson and Paulding counties. The appointments are effective July 1, 2021.
For Cobb County, the Rev. Dr. Steven Usry was named senior pastor of Mt. Bethel UMC, 4385 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta. The Rev. Dr. Usry will be joining Mt. Bethel UMC from Sugarloaf UMC in Duluth. He attended seminary at Candler School of Theology at Emory University and received his doctorate from Asbury Theological Seminary. He is an ordained an elder in the North Georgia Conference.
In The United Methodist Church, clergy agree to serve where their bishop appoints them. Appointments are for one year periods. The goal each year is to match the gifts and graces of each pastor with the ministry needs of a particular congregation and community in a particular season.
For more information visit www.ngumc.org.
