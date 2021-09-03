North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have What's New for Medicare in 2022 on Oct. 7 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can learn from Medicare and Other Red Tape how to get back part of their Part B monthly premium, transportation benefits, dental, vision and hearing benefits, as well as other benefits one may qualify for.
Free, but registration is required. Space is limited to 20 people.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
