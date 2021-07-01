North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth, will have Road to Safety on Aug. 9 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The Cobb County Police Department will present a class covering the topic of distracted driving and the hands-free driving law.
The event is free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or www.CobbSeniors.org.
