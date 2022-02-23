The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, to have Greener Cleaner on March 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join Keep Cobb Beautiful to learn how to make eco-friendly, nontoxic, safe and effective cleaner using common household items. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.

