The North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth, will have Garden Friend's Pest on May 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Keep Cobb Beautiful will go over some of the most common garden friends and pests, as well as pollinator-friendly pest control solutions.
The virtual and in person event is free, but registration is required. Space is limited to 15 people in person.
For more information, call 770-795-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.