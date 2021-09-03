North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Essential Oils and Plant Based Eating on Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon.
In this seminar, participants will learn from Women are Worthy about what essential oils are, their benefits and what scents work best to combat stress. Participants can also learn how plant based eating can affect one's health in positive ways. No samples will be provided.
Free, but registration is required. Space is limited to 20 people.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.