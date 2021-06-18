The North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth, will have Boosting Your Mind with Food and Fitness on July 27 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The event is free, but registration is required.
Presented by Humana, participants can learn how to eat well and stay active to help improe their outlook.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.