The North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth, will have Blue Zones: Tips to Lead a Longer and Healthier Life both in person and virtual on July 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The event is free, but registration is required.
“Blue Zone” is a non-scientific term given to geographic regions that are home to some of the world’s oldest and healthiest people. It was first used by the author Dan Buettner, who was studying areas of the world in which people live exceptionally long lives.
Participants can join Keith Mazonkey as he talks through the different blue zones and shares their secrets for a longer, healthier and happier life.
The virtual presentation will be held on the Center's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/North-Cobb-Senior-Center-NCSC-595854830760531/.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
