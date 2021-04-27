The North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth, will have Craft Corner: Lucky Penny Day on May 26 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Seniors will need a penny jar, some pennies and a few household items for a craft in honor of Lucky Penny Day, which is May 23.
The event is free, but registration is required. Space is limited to 18 people.
For more information, call 770-795-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
