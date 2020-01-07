The North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw, will have Yoga to De-Stress with certified instructor Karin Thomas on Thursday at 2 p.m.
The program is the first in the library’s free Wellness Series for adults to promote mental, physical and social well-being on Thursdays. No experience required.
Upcoming Wellness Series programs include:
- Jan. 16 - Total Mind, Body and Soul with Terri Carter of UGA Cobb Extension
- Jan. 23 - Yoga Nidra with Karin Thomas
- Jan. 30 - Declutter Your Life with Terri Carter
- Feb. 6 and Feb. 20 - Chair Yoga with certified instructor Mary Munroe
- Feb. 13 and Feb. 27 - Basic Self Defense with Tey Koval of New Vision Martial Arts
For more information, call 770-801-5320 or visit www.cobbcat.org.
