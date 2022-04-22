The North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw, will have a glass recycling event in partnership with Keep Cobb Beautiful on May 7 from 1 to 3 p.m.

There will be several glass-themed crafts, live glass cutting demonstrations and a glass-themed Minecraft scavenger hunt.

