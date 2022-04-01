The North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw, will have North Cobb Family Fun Night: Outdoor Concert on April 4.

The library's youth services team will share a variety of children's songs and play stringed instruments in the Concert ont he Patio for all ages from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Reservations are not required. For more information, call 770-801-5322 or 770-801-5320 or visit cobbcat.org.

