The WorkSource Cobb Mobile Career Center is providing free job search support at North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw, now through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Services offered during MCC visits include high-speed satellite Internet connection for online job searching, printer, scanner and copy services, resume and cover letter help plus resource and research materials.
For more information, call 770-801-5320 or visit www.cobbcat.org or www.worksourcecobb.org.
