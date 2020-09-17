Registration is open for students in grades 6-12 to sign-up for the Girls Who Code program presented virtually by Cobb County Public Library starting Monday.
Based out of the North Cobb Regional Library, the new club will meet online from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Mondays through Dec. 7 to explore technology, tech careers and the Girls Who Code movement. The club is open to students throughout Cobb County.
For more information, visit www.cobbcat.org or call 770-801-5320.
