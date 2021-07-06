All fields at Noonday Park in Kennesaw will be closed for maintenance through Aug. 7.
The playground on the Hawkins Store Road side of the will be available for use.
Cobb PARKS is repairing irrigation issues, aerating the fields, fertilizing and putting down sand so the fields will be in top shape for the upcoming season.
The BMX track at the park will also be closed during this period, but the BMX track at Wild Horse Creek Park in Powder Springs will be open.
