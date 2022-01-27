The Noonday Creek Habitat Demonstration Site Workday on Feb. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Volunteers can remove invasive plants from the Noonday Creek streambank stabilization site at the Noonday Creek Trailhead, 3015 Bells Ferry Road NE in Marietta.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/noonday-creek-habitat-demonstration-site-workday-tickets-110694058910.

For more information, contact Watershed Stewardship Program at water_RSVP@cobbcounty.org.

