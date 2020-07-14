The Cobb County Employees’ Friendship Club is an organization that cares about its community.
Since its founding in 1972, Cobb County employees have donated more than $2.5 million to charitable organizations.
The club will accept requests for funding Monday through July 31. In order to receive funding, each organization will be required to submit the following information:
- Completed grant application form, which is available at https://mcusercontent.com/19c85519b5a11a3765e4d402c/files/69c32ad7-833a-4ff4-9fe9-90e16a84d767/Friendship_Club_2020_July_Allocation_application.pdf.
- Current audited financial statement or bank statement.
- Letter of determination from the IRS that grants the organization non-profit, tax-exempt status.
- IRS Form 990, which shows - charitable purpose, accomplishments, revenue and expenses, balance sheet, along with officers, directors, key employees and their compensation.
When returning information, please make certain the request contains the amount of funding one is requesting and a detailed explanation of how the organization plans to use the funds. Supplying this information is vital to fully review one's request. Unfortunately, late or incomplete submissions will not be eligible for funding.
Email complete application prior to midnight July 31 to Friendshipclub@cobbcounty.org.
Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, there will not be a public allocations ceremony. Grant recipients will be notified via email on Aug. 14 and a check will be mailed to the provided address.
For more information, contact sylvia.crawford@cobbcounty.org, angela.cunningham@cobbcounty.org or carrie.bricker@cobbcounty.org.
