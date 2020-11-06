This holiday season, Cobb County wants to giveback to the community and one of the ways is by gifting 100 Art Box Mysteries to area children this December.
Cobb children, ages 3-10, are eligible and each subscription contains a month worth of arts projects delivered directly to their homes.
Over the course of four weeks, recipients receive mystery crafts and activities to do when they want to do them. Each weekly package includes one craft, one activity, a personalized note from the PARKS family and one cartoon collectible. Anyone can nominate a child - parents or legal guardians, teachers, coaches, friends or family members.
To fill out the nomination application, visit https://bit.ly/3ljqb3n.
Gift-A-Box applications are open through Nov. 19 at 11:59 p.m. Parents or guardians of nominees will be contacted on or by Nov. 25 to confirm acceptance and details.
For more information, call the Mable House Arts Center at 770-819-3285 or email elizabeth.geiselmayr@cobbcounty.org.
