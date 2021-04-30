Contractors for GDOT will be striping bridges on I-575 nightly through May 5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The striping will occur on I-575 from Ernest W. Barrett Parkway to State Route 92/Alabama Road. The right lane in each direction will be closed while crews stripe the bridges. Motorists may experience delays.
Before heading out, motorists can get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org or downloading the Georgia 511 app.
