Contractors for GDOT will be striping bridges on I-575 nightly through May 5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The striping will occur on I-575 from Ernest W. Barrett Parkway to State Route 92/Alabama Road. The right lane in each direction will be closed while crews stripe the bridges. Motorists may experience delays.

Before heading out, motorists can get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

