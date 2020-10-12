Children can take part in a fun fall soups edition of the virtual cooking club Kids in the Kitchen on Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.
This Cobb 4-H cooking club is open to youths of all ages and their families. The menu includes turkey chili and cornbread.
Register by Oct. 14 at bit.ly/3jKY2Ro. After registering, participants will receive an email confirmation, a link to the online meeting and a list of ingredients and any kitchen equipment needed for the recipe. Participants should allow 2-3 days for processing time to receive their email.
