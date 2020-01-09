The Marietta Square Art Walk is a free self-guided walking tour of Marietta Square's galleries, museums, cultural venues, restaurants and businesses on the first Friday of the month from 5 to 9 p.m.
The 2020 calendar is Feb. 7, March 6, April 3, May 1, June 5, July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4. During Art Walk, each participating venue hosts a local artist outside of its storefront on Marietta Square.
The Marietta Square Art Walk is organized by The Branding Project, a 501(c)(6) organization dedicated to promoting the #MariettaSquare.
For more information, visit https://www.artwalkmarietta.com.
