JO Gives Inc., the non-profit organization for the Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team, will host a low-cost pet vaccination clinic on Aug. 11 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Team's office at 2249 Roswell Road in Marietta.
Services and supplies for the clinic are donated by Dr. Michael Good of Town & Country Veterinary Clinic. All collected fees are tax deductible since they are given to the Homeless Pets Foundation. Attending pets must be friendly around other pets, people and children.
JO Gives Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
For more information, visit www.janiceoverbeck.com.
