With 2021 drawing to a close, Cobb County residents can ring in the New Year with the events below.
Noon Year’s Eve at The Avenue West Cobb
The Avenue West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Highway in Marietta, will have Noon Year’s Eve, a free, family-friendly celebration and countdown to noon on New Year’s Eve. The celebration is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of Ted’s Montana Grill.
Guests will have the opportunity to celebrate with sparkling cider, handheld confetti cannons, live music by a child-friendly DJ, a photobooth, a face painting station and sweet snacks including cotton candy and popcorn. Visit www.avenuewestcobb.com/event/Noon-Years-Eve/2145556911.
New Year’s Eve Celebration Dinner at CRU Food & Wine Bar
From 5 p.m. to midnight CRÚ Food & Wine Bar at the Battery Atlanta will host a New Year’s Eve Celebration Dinner. The chef-driven restaurant at 915 Battery Ave. SE will have a prix-fixe gala dinner menu complete with four courses for $75. Space is limited so reservations are encouraged. Visit cruwinebar.com.
New Year’s Eve Party at Park Bench
At 6 p.m. will be the New Year’s Eve Party at Park Bench at The Battery Atlanta, 900 Battery Ave., Suite 1060 in the Cumberland area. The live music venue will have an early piano show at 6 p.m., the Main Event with DJ Tron at 9 p.m. with a late night full of pop, dance and country rock party hits. A limited number of advanced tickets are available and include admission, party favors and a complimentary midnight champagne toast. Select VIP tables with bottle service are also available. Visit www.freshtix.com/events/new-years-eve-party-2021--park-bench-in-the-battery.
Red Top NYE
Red Top Brewhouse, 4637 South Main St. in Acworth, will have Red Top NYE at 7 p.m. There will be food, drinks and a silent disco. There will be headphones available for the first 150 people and house music for those without headphones. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/red-top-nye-tickets-217115437117.
New Year’s Eve Bash at The Battery Atlanta
The annual New Year’s Eve Bash at The Battery Atlanta, presented by Xfinity, will have Early Inning celebrations at 6 p.m. with music from The Lucky Band — “THE face of kindie music” per The Washington Post. Following the band’s performance, children can join in for a countdown to an inflatable balloon drop at 8 p.m.
Late Innings begin at 9 p.m. as emcee Mark Owens welcomes 12 South Band, and festivities culminate with an aerial firework and confetti display over Truist Park at midnight. Parking in the Red, Green, Yellow, Purple, Silver, Delta, 900 and 1100 Decks and Surface Lots will be free for this event beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will continue until noon on Jan. 1. Please note, the Orange Deck is not included.
NYE Live! 2021 at Live! at The Battery Atlanta
At 8 p.m. will be NYE Live! 2021 at Live! at The Battery Atlanta. There will be a variety of packages to celebrate the arrival of the New Year with host Blake Eason. The night will culminate with a balloon drop and a midnight champagne toast. Visit https://liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/nye.
Charlie Wilson at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Charlie Wilson will perform at 8 p.m. at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area. Wilson has ten No. 1 singles, 11 Grammy Award nominations, a New York Times best-selling memoir and ongoing sold-out, coast-to-coast arena tours. Visit http://www.cobbenergycentre.com/events.
Red Hare — The Still on the Square New Year’s Eve
Red Hare — The Still on the Square, 29 W. Park Square in Marietta, will have a Havana Night’s NYE Party from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. with a mix of Latin and American music, Red Hare spirits and craft beers, entertainment, VIP spirit tastings, light bites and an open bar. This is a 21-plus event. Call 770-633-5511.
The NYE Show: The Music of Queen and Bowie
The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have The Georgia Players Guild return for The NYE Show: The Music of Queen and Bowie. Lobby doors open at 8 p.m. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and show starts at 9 p.m. Get the velvet rope treatment with a VIP pass. VIP tickets include early access seating, a private mini-show before the concert, two drink tickets and a signed poster from the band.
Visit earlsmithstrand.org.
New Year’s Eve Party at the Omni Hotel
Ring in the new year Roaring 20s style at The Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta, 2625 Circle 75 Parkway in the Cumberland area, with their Great Gatsby-themed NYE Celebration. The event, starting at 9 p.m., will feature Atlanta’s Contagious Band and casino tables. Just before midnight, guests will be invited to the 5th floor pool deck for a champagne toast while taking in the countdown and fireworks of The Battery Atlanta. Tickets are priced per person and include a dinner buffet, open bar, dessert, champagne toast at midnight, and complimentary coat check. Seating is limited, but not guaranteed. This is a 21 and over only event. IDs will be checked upon arrival. Call 678-567-7327.
Mark Wills New Year’s Eve Concert
Governors Gun Club Kennesaw, 1005 Cobb Place Boulevard in Kennesaw, will have Grand Ole Opry member Mark Willis of Atlanta in concert at 9 p.m. Wills has captivated fans and listeners for over two decades. He achieved his first top-charting success at the young age of 23. He has released a total of seven albums including a patriotic album in 2001, Looking for America. Visit www.governorsgunclub.com/governors-concert-series.
