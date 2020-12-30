At the stroke of midnight, the destructive reign of 2020 will be over.
What lies ahead for us in 2021? That's a matter for Friday morning.
In shape, form and celebration, this New Year's Eve will be different. Times Square in New York will proceed with its Ball Drop, but the streets are closed to the public. Celebrants will have to tune in on television to experience the annual tradition.
In Atlanta, there will be no Peach Drop in this year. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced last month the 30-year tradition would go on hiatus.
But there are events ringing in the new year in Cobb County with this caveat: Wear masks and stay socially distant.
New Year's Eve Bash at The Battery Atlanta presented by Xfinity
WHAT: The annual New Year's Eve Bash at The Battery Atlanta will feature multiple safety-focused celebratory events. Select restaurant and bars — including CRU Food & Wine Bar, Live! at the Battery Atlanta, Park Bench and El Super Pan, as well as the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta — are hosting limited capacity, advanced reservation events. The 12SouthBand and DJ Jammin' John will perform in the Plaza starting at 9 p.m., culminating with an aerial fireworks display over Truist Park at midnight. Parking is free in the public decks (Red, Purple and Green) starting Thursday at 8 p.m. until Friday at 1 p.m.
WHERE: The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area
INFO: An up-to-date list of restaurants and retailer happenings is available at batteryatl.com.
Thank God It's Over: NYE at Red Top Brewhouse
WHAT: Red Top Brewhouse is closing to the public and having a ticket event. Participants can get dinner from a menu curated by Chef Bobby, a live performance from local singer/songwriter and 2020 American Idol contestant Erin Kirby and her band. There will also be a complimentary champagne toast.
WHEN: Starts at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Red Top Brewhouse, 4637 South Main Street, Acworth
COST: $75
INFO: Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/131920801669.
NYE Virtual Family Game Night by Main Event Entertainment
WHAT: Main Event Entertainment and Two Bit Circus are hosting a one-hour LIVE Family Game Show. Participants can join families virtually around the country for an hour of live games and trivia in competition for a $500 gift card from Main Event and a $250 virtual birthday party from Two Bit Circus.
WHEN: Starts at 8 p.m.
COST: $10 per family. Space is limited.
New Year's Eve at Shezmu Cellars
WHAT: Ring in the New Year with style at Shezmu Cellars' New Year's Eve Party. There will be a live swing/jazz band, a BBQ buffet by Williamson Bros. BBQ, NYE-themed party favors, a free champagne toast at midnight, and confetti cannons. Participants should dress in formal/1920s attire. Drinks are 25 cents and payment must be made in coins.
WHEN: Starts at 9 p.m.
WHERE: Shezmu Cellars Winery & Taproom, 562 Wylie Road SE, Suite 3, Marietta.
COST: $69-$89
INFO: Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-at-shezmu-cellars-tickets-123406659641?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
New Year's Party at La Pura Vida
WHAT: La Pura Vida will have two DJs rooms, a heated patio, a free champagne toast at midnight, and raffle prizes afterwards
WHEN: Starts at 9 p.m. and ends at 3 a.m.
WHERE: La Pura Vida, 1995 Windy Hill Road, Smyrna
COST: $20
Atlanta Dance New Year’s Party
WHAT: Dance in the New Year at Atlanta Dance. The event will feature dinner catered by PF Changs, ballroom dancing, a midnight balloon drop and champagne toast.
WHEN: Starts at 8:30 p.m. and ends at 1 a.m.
WHERE: Atlanta Dance, 2211 Roswell Road, Marietta
COST: $45
INFO: Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/atlanta-dance-new-years-party-tickets-130580380433?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
New Year’s Eve Karaoke at WR Social House
WHAT: Celebrate the end of an interesting year and ring in the New Year with karaoke at WR Social House. There will be patio space with heaters for enjoying the entertainment from outside and a champagne toast at midnight.
WHEN: Starts at 9 p.m. and ends at 2 a.m.
WHERE: WR Social House, 25 N. Park Square NE, Marietta
INFO: Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1007554623077424/.
New Year’s Eve Karaoke Party at Varner’s Restaurant and Tavern
WHAT: Varners Restaurant and Tavern will have a karaoke party with safe practices and a midnight champagne toast. Participants must be 21 or older to attend.
WHEN: Starts 10 p.m. and ends 2 a.m.
WHERE: Varners Restaurant and Tavern, 725 Concord Road SE, Smyrna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.