Below is a list of some of the New Year's Eve events happening in Cobb County and metro Atlanta.
Charlie Wilson New Year's Weekend Celebration hosted by MC Lightfoot
WHAT: Charlie Wilson has had 10 No. 1 singles, 11 Grammy Award nominations, a New York Times best-selling memoir and sold-out coast-to-coast arena tours. Wilson's latest album, "In it to Win It," was nominated for three 2018 NAACP Image Awards, Outstanding Male Artist, Outstanding DUo, Group or Collaboration and Outstanding Album. The set boasts two No. 1 singles which hit two different Billboard charts in April 2018.
WHEN: Dec. 28, 8 p.m.
WHERE: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Cumberland area
COST: $79-$150
INFO: www.cobbenergycentre.com
Widespread Panic New Year's Celebration
WHAT: Ring in 2019 with Widespread Panic.
WHEN: Dec. 29-31, 8 p.m.
WHERE: The Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
COST: $75-$147.50
INFO: www.foxtheatre.org
3rd annual New Year's Eve Bash presented by Xfinity
WHAT: The Battery Atlanta will celebrate the New Year in style with the third annual New Year's Eve Bash presented by Xfinity. Braves in-game host Mark Owens will emcee the entire evening of free programming. The early innings, for those wishing to ring the New Year early, will start at 6 p.m. in the Plaza. The Heavy Hitters and BLOOPER will be on hand as well as David Girabaldi, a performance painter who transforms blank canvas in minutes to music. At 8 p.m. balloon baseballs will drop in celebration of the New Year. The late innings festivities start at 9 p.m. with the 12South Band and Girabaldi providing entertainment from the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage. The midnight countdown will include pyrotechnics and 2020 will begin with confetti and aerial fireworks display.
WHEN: Dec. 31, starting at 6 p.m.
WHERE: The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Avenue SE, Cumberland area
Countdown to 2020 at Live! at The Battery Atlanta
WHAT: Ring in the roaring 20s with exclusive access to Sports & Social and PBR Atlanta, as well as enjoy premium beverage packages and buffets throughout the venue. All-inclusive food and beverage packages include entertainment with live music, swag bags, the famous 2K Cash Drop and midnight champagne toast featuring the Times Square Ball Drop on a 32-foot LED screen.
WHEN: Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
WHERE: Live! at the Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Avenue, Cumberland area
COST: $85-$10,000. Purchase tickets at nye-live.com/atlanta
New Year's Eve Celebration at Omni Hotel at the Battery Atlanta
WHAT: Before the fireworks light up the sky, Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta will celebrate New Year's Eve. Guests can enjoy casino games as they eat, drink and dance the night away at the official hotel of the Atlanta Braves. Before the clock hits midnight, guests will be ushered to the rooftop pool deck to enjoy champagne, dessert and fireworks. Cocktail attire. This year's event theme is Speakeasy.
WHEN: Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
WHERE: Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta, 2625 Circle 75 Parkway, Cumberland area
Georgia Players Guild NYE Show: The Music of Led Zeppelin and Queen
WHEN: Dec. 31, 9 to midnight
WHERE: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square NE, Marietta
COST: Individual assigned seating is $35 advance, $40 week of show. VIP Meet & Greet is $60 advance, $65 week of show. VIP tickets include early entrance, a private mini-concert, two drink vouchers, preferred seating and a poster signed by the band.
INFO: www.earlsmithstrand.org
New Year's Eve Party with Kurt Thomas Band
WHEN: Dec. 31, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Dixie Tavern, 2349 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta
COST: $5 cover, drinks and food separate
INFO: dixietavern.com
4th annual New Year's Eve Rooftop Ball Drop
WHAT: Creatwood Tavern will have the fourth annual New Year's Eve Rooftop Ball Drop. DJ Mason from Southeast Elite Entertainment will be live. There will be free house cocktails at the restaurant's discretion from 9 to 10 p.m., a special buffet from 9 to 11 p.m., party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.
WHEN: Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
WHERE: Creatwood Tavern, 1090 Windy Hill Road, Suite 300, Smyrna
COST: Tickets $45-$130
New Year's Eve Bash with No Diggity
WHAT: No Diggity Band is a 90s-2000s Hip Hop, RnB and Pop Tribute and Party Band.
WHEN: Dec. 31, shows at 7:45 and 10:30 p.m.
WHERE: MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main Street, Woodstock
COST: $Early show is $45-$85. Late show is $75-$125.
New Year's Celebration - Splashing '20s
WHAT: The Georgia Aquarium will swim into the new decade Gatsby style. Participants can get dressed up to dine, dance and celebrate among whale sharks, manta rays and sea otters. The celebration helps fund Georgia Aquarium's research and conservation efforts around the globe.
WHEN: Dec. 31
WHERE: Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker Street NW, Atlanta
COST: Non-member general admission is $160 and non-member VIP admission is $190. Member general admission is $135 and member VIP admission is $165. All proceeds support the Aquarium's work in rescuing and rehabilitating African penguins, advancing research and promoting awareness for endangered whale sharks and giving a forever home to hundreds of aquatic animals. General admission includes 8:30 p.m. entry, complimentary selection of beers and wines, cash bar for cocktails, AMP'd Entertainment DJs in the ballroom and atrium, complimentary party favors, a full buffet dinner served from 8:30 to 10 p.m. by Wolfgang Puck Catering, access to Aquarium galleries until 11:45 p.m., a champagne toast at midnight and the late night bites served from 12:10 to 12:45 a.m. VIP admission includes the above but with a 7:30 p.m. entry, early dinner access beginning at 8 p.m., exclusive access to VIP lounges with additional seating and access to full open bar with premium liquor in VIP lounges. Guests must be 21 or older to enter the Aquarium for this event and will be required to show ID for alcoholic drink consumption and ticket purchases. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the door. Last pour for alcohol is 12:30 a.m. The event will end promptly at 1 a.m.
INFO: www.georgiaaquarium.org
