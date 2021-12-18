Say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022 at the annual New Year’s Eve Bash at The Battery Atlanta presented by Xfinity.
The community is invited to ring in the new year at multiple celebratory events happening throughout the entertainment destination. Select restaurant and bars — including CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, Live! at the Battery Atlanta and Park Bench — are hosting advanced reservation events.
The Early Inning celebrations will begin at 6 p.m. with music from The Lucky Band — named “THE face of kindie music” by The Washington Post. Following the band’s performance, children can join in for a countdown to an inflatable balloon drop at 8 p.m.
Late Innings begin at 9 p.m. as emcee Mark Owens welcomes 12 South Band, as festivities culminate with an aerial firework and confetti display over Truist Park at midnight. Parking in the Red, Green, Yellow, Purple, Silver, Delta, 900 and 1100 Decks and Surface Lots will be free for this event beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will continue until noon on Jan. 1 Please note, the Orange Deck is not included.
Other New Year’s Eve events at The Battery
Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to midnight will be the New Year’s Eve Celebration Dinner at CRÚ Food & Wine Bar. The chef-driven restaurant will have a prix-fixe gala dinner menu complete with four courses for $75. Space is limited so reservations are encouraged. Visit https://cruwinebar.com/♦ .
♦ Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. will be NYE Live! 2021 at Live! at the Battery Atlanta. There will be a variety of packages to celebrate the arrival of the New Year with host Blake Eason. The night will culminate with a balloon drop and a midnight champagne toast. Visit https://liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/nye♦ .
♦ Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. will be the New Year’s Eve Party at Park Bench. The live music venue will have an early piano show at 6 p.m., the Main Event with DJ Tron at 9 p.m. with a late night full of pop, dance and country rock party hits. A limited number of advanced tickets are available and include admission, party favors and a complimentary midnight champagne toast. Select VIP tables with bottle service are also available. Visit https://www.freshtix.com/events/new-years-eve-party-2021--park-bench-in-the-battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.