A new and exciting Virtual to Center Stage statewide talent competition, presented by the Georgia Symphony Orchestra, launched on Feb. 1.
The competition is designed to provide undiscovered vocalists, dancers or instrumentalists, ages eight and up, the opportunity for public recognition and the chance to perform live with the Symphony during the 2021-2022 concert season. Amateur through professional solo talent, or groups up to 10, in any musical style may enter by submitting a three-minute audition video to the GSO from now until March 15.
Friends, family and fans can help participants throughout the competition by way of public voting.
Virtual to Center Stage is sponsored by Cobb Travel & Tourism, the Marriott Atlanta Northwest at Galleria hotel and Atlanta ShowGuide magazine. In addition to a performance opportunity with the GSO, the winner will receive a prize package valued at nearly $1,200, which includes hotel accommodations and gift certificates for selected local restaurants and attractions. The final winner will be announced on June 18 and the performance date will be scheduled after the winner has been notified.
For more information, visit talent.georgiasymphony.org.
