The Cobb Department of Transportation crews have opened a new roundabout at Post Oak Tritt and Hembree Roads.
This $1.5 million project is designed to improve traffic flow through the area and also includes enhanced lighting and brings sidewalks up to modern ADA standards.
For more information on roundabouts, visit cobbcounty.org/transportation/traffic/safety-education.
