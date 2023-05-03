Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell, announced the completion of a new staircase mural by local artist Thomas Turner.
The mural installation, titled The Flow, was funded in part by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners under the guidance of the Department of Community Development.
Intended as a connection between art and nature, The Flow celebrates the Chattahoochee River watershed in an artistic, interpretive way. The mural showcases elements of the Chattahoochee River ecosystem and depicts its native habitats and riverways while representing CNC’s values and ethos. Turner’s nature-influenced scenes in other murals around Atlanta inspired CNC to bring his art to the campus.
Turner specializes in bringing fine art to public spaces like the CNC and brings over a decade of experience to the world of artistic expression as a specialist in murals and illustration. His early outdoor experiences with animals and the natural environment are at the heart of his love of the arts, and the natural world and organic forms most inspire him.
Turner’s description of the mural reads:
“This original staircase mural reveals a moment in time at the Chattahoochee Nature Center. A pair of Great Blue Herons standing in the riverbed rest in the peaceful presence of each other, symbolizing a bond of unity and trust. The medley of indigenous Georgia flora and fauna breathe life into this artwork, representing the serenity and harmony of Mother Nature."
In the foreground, emerging from the rippling water of the Chattahoochee River are clusters of native cattail and pickerelweed. In the background, a vibrant sunset sheds light on the horizon of trees along the river. Wisps of the birds’ head feathers twist into a flowering archway of orange coneflower vines. They naturally converge to reveal a silhouette of a heart exhibiting the enduring love of nature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.