The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta Street SE in Marietta, will have two new exhibitions begin on Saturday.
The exhibitions "Larry Walker: Compositional Constructs with Social, Political, and Spiritual Overtones A Selection of Methods and Content from 1990 to 2020" and "Kevin Chambers: Alegoria" will run through Dec. 13.
For more information, visit mariettacobbartmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.